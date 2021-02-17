AI enabled smart solutions for Indian bathrooms

Chennai: The Acetech 2021 Exhibition in Mumbai saw the launch of many new solutions and products for Indian homes.

Touchless cisterns, Conti+ washroom and shower solutions and Touchless toilets and seat covers are some of them.

The Conti+ washroom and shower solutions from Watertec are products with sensory qualities, cast in attractive shapes, combined with technically sophisticated functions.

The portfolio comprises of a wide range of sanitary fittings such as single and multi-washbasins, wash basin faucets, mirrors, accessories, odor traps and angle valves. These products meet the needs of modern washrooms and WCs, with environment-friendly water-saving performance, touch-free operations and hygiene functions. Programmable hygienic rinse and thermal disinfection ensure safety, hygiene and potable water quality.

The touchless toilet seat cover from Japan’s Arca is the ideal way to stop the spread of germs in home bathrooms. With an innovative sensory technology embedded inside, the toilet seat cover allows it to open and close just by the wave of a hand.

On the other hand, the bidet toilet seat (with touch screen remote control) have heated seat features (different temperature control settings for comfort levels), adjustable spray for comfortable clean, UV sanitization that automatically cleanse the stainless-steel wand daily, carbon filter traps that maintain an odor free clean environment and LED lighting that illuminates the bowl.

Also, you can now upgrade your toilet to a smart cistern with a hygienic sensor activated dual flush from Watertec’s Oli range of touchless cisterns.