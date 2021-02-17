Applications invited to preserve natural habitat

Chennai: The Habitats Trust, a not-for-profit working towards the protection and conservation of India’s natural habitats and their indigenous species, has announced that its application portal for The Habitats Trust Grants 2021 is open.

The last date to apply for the grants is 31 March 2021. Aimed at addressing critical conservation issues, ranging from the need to save species on the verge of extinction to protecting habitats that are fast disappearing and in urgent need of attention, the total grants purse for The Habitats Trust Grants 2021 has been increased to Rs. 1.05 crore from Rs. 84 lakh in 2020, a press release said.

Organisation working to conserve India’s biodiversity can apply for the grants in the following categories – Strategic Partnership Grant (Rs 35 lakh), Lesser-known Habitats Grant (Rs 30 lakh), Lesser-known Species Grant (Rs 25 lakh) and Conservation Hero Grant (Rs 15 lakh).

The four recipients, one in each category, of The Habitats Trust Grants 2021 will be announced towards the end of this year, the release said.