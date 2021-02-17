Arun Vijay thrilled about his next venture

Arun Vijay says that his upcoming action thriller with director Arivazhagan of Eeram and Kuttram 23 fame will be one of his films in his career.

I’m sure #AV31 with @dirarivazhagan will be one of my best films in my career… Thank you Arivu sir for giving me this script after #kuttram23.. Waiting for you’ll to witness #AravindChandrashekar in action! @All_In_Pictures @DoneChannel1 @DopRajasekarB, tweeted Arun Vijay.

Produced by All In Pictures, the film has actors including Regina Cassandra, Stefy Patel, and Baghavathy Perumal.

Sam CS is scoring the music for the film, B Rajasekar is cranking the camera, Sabu Joseph is taking care of the cuts and Venkat Raj is in charge of the production design.