Chennai Test a bit of an education for England: Root

Chennai: Axar Patel’s five-wicket haul helped India beat England by 317 runs in the second Test on Tuesday at the M.A.

Chidambaram Stadium to level the four-match series 1-1. Chasing a target of 482, England were all out for 164 in the second session of the fourth day of the Test.

Meanwhile English skipper Joe Root has urged England to learn their lessons quickly following a chastening loss in the second Test against India in Chennai.

We were outplayed in all three departments this week, Root told the official broadcaster after the game. ‘It’s a bit of an education. We’ve got to learn from this because sometimes these are the conditions that you come up against.

‘We’ve got to find a way of scoring runs in these conditions, finding ways of building pressure for long periods of time with the ball, and in bowling six balls at one batter. Credit to India, they made that very difficult for us.’

On day one, we could have probably been a little bit tighter and squeezed the game a little bit more, restricted them and made it a little bit harder for them to score as freely as they did, Root admitted. ‘And then, with the bat, it was obviously quite a challenging wicket from day two onwards, but we’re going to have to be quite smart about how we’re going to score runs out here, how we’re going to build an innings, and we’ve got to learn from the opposition who played very well in these conditions.’