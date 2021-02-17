Cops kill rowdy in encounter at Cuddalore

Chennai: In a shocking development, police today morning encountered one Krishna (30) in connection with a brutal murder of Veerangan (35) in Cuddalore.

Veerangan, a history sheeter was murdered by a gang when he was returning to home from his shop last night.

Police started investigating the case from last night and trracked down the gang comprising of Krishna (30), Arul Pandiyan, Sudhakar, Swaminathan, Stephen, Jeeva, Vikraman, Raju, Raman and Rajasekar.

Sources said that police were able to nab Sudhakar, Raman and Rajasekar. Vehicle inspections were carried out to find the rest of the gang. Pudukottai Sub-Inspector Deepan spotted Krishna travelling in a two-wheeler near Panrutti.

Krishna was arrested and taken to the police station. During the investigation, police took him to Kudimiyankuppam to track the weapon used for murder, sources added. It is said that Krishna had tried to escape from the spot after attacking Deepan.

Following this Deepan shot at Krishna thrice and the latter died on the spot. Deepan who was injured in Krishna’s attack is getting treated at the Panrutti government hospital, police said.