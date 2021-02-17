Dhanush sings for GV Prakash

GV Prakash and director Rajesh, who had earlier teamed up for Kadavul Irukaan Kumaru, are joining hands once again for a film produced by Sun Pictures. Dhanush has lent his voice for a song in the film.

GV Prakash took to Twitter to announce this. ‘Super happy to announce my first audio single for this year is sung by my favourite Dhanush for my next film as an actor with director Rajesh and produced by Sun Pictures. First look and single soon. The song is titled Ta Ta Bye Bye with lyrics by Gana Vinoth’, he wrote.

Dhanush had previously lent his voice for a track in GV Prakash’s Jail.

Also starring Amritha Aiyer of Bigil fame, the upcoming film has a cast that includes Anandraj, Daniel Anne Pope, Reshma, Pragathi and Jayaprakash in important roles. The untitled project is planned as an April 14 release.