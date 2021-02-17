HCL announces Rs 16.5 cr grant for ‘nation building’

Chennai: HCL Foundation, the corporate social responsibility arm of HCL Technologies Ltd, has announced the winners of the sixth round of the HCL Grant, a program dedicated to strengthening NGOs working towards nation building.

The three organisations, one each in the development areas of environment, health, and education, will each receive a grant of Rs 5 crore ($685,000) for a three to five-year project. In addition, two finalists in each category will receive a one-year grant of Rs 25 lakhs ($34,000), making a total grant of Rs 16.5 crore.

The winning NGOs of HCL Grant 2021 were Sahas (Environment), India Health Action Trust (Health) and Child Rights and You (Education).