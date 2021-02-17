How to handle multiple disabilities among adults

Chennai: The Department of Adult Independent Living (DAIL) of National Institute of Persons with Multiple Disabilities (NIEPMD), Chennai, has organised a programme useful for adults with multiple disabilities.

The programme was inaugurated by Nachiketa Rout, Director Officiating NIEPMD Chennai.

Dr Kolli Raju, Officer Incharge Scientist, Homoeopathy Research Institute for the Disabilities Chennai, Central Council for Research in Homoeopathy, participated as special guest.

At the event, differently-abled persons were taught about how to handle their disabilities and participants, according to an official release, felt the event very useful for adults with multiple disabilities.