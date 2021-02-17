Kazakhstan ambassador visits Prince of Arcot

Chennai: The Kazakhstan Ambassador to India, New Delhi, Yerlan Alimbayev called on the Prince of Arcot Nawab Mohammed Abdul Ali, at his ancestral home Amir Mahal on Tuesday.

He was accompanied by Nawab Mi Nasir Ali Khan, Honorary Consul of Kazakhstan in Hyderabad for Telangana and Andhra Pradesh and Asif Iqbal, president of the Indian Economic Trade Organisation.

According to a press release from the Nawab, the envoy was happy to meet the Prince and expressed his satisfaction of meeting a scion of the Arcot family in Chennai, whose great ancestors were the rulers of this part of the country known as the Nawabs of the Carnatic / Arcot.

The envoy extended his invitation to the Prince and his heir apparent and eldest son Nawabzada Mohammed Asif Ali to visit his country Kazakhstan in the near future.