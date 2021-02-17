Kuzhali speaks against honour killing

Kuzhali by filmmaker Sera Kalaiarasan and produced by Mukkuzhi Films, speaks against honour killing.

Kaaka Muttai fame Vignesh and Aara play lead roles.

Shamwer has cranked the camera by Udhayakumar has composed music.

Speaking at the audio launch of the movie, veteran actress Urvashi, said, ‘I am happy that Kalaiarasan has rendered a wonderful cinema. I am elated at his work.’

On his part, director Pwrarasu, ‘When movies glorifying casteism are made in cinema now, a film like Kyzhali will educate and reform people’.

Director RV Uthayakumar said, ‘The movie has enough ingredients to engage masses. I hope it makes it big’.

On his part, Sera Kalaiarasan said, ‘ I am here to glorify the struggles and problems women face today. I want to do socially-concious films’.

Kuzhali will be released by Trident Arts.