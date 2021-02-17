Madhavan’s motivation mantra

‘Never give up on anything’ was the motivation message of actor Madhavan, who took part in an event recently.

Referring to his experience in movies, he advised participants to keep on trying to achieve their goals.

The Vikram Vedha

and Minnale

actor, who is the brnd ambassador of ARS Steels, was addressing the company’s dealers and channel partners from across the south at Hotel Leela Palace in Chennai.

He explained the scope of construction industry expanding to the rural markets in future, post Covid. Also he gave awards to the best performed dealers for the year 2020-21.