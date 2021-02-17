Plus Two exams from 3 to 21 May in TN

Chennai: The Directorate of Government Examinations has announced the timetable for the Higher Secondary Second Year (+2) exams.

A circular issued said that the exams will begin on 3 May and will go on till 21 May.

The exams will commence at 10 am and will end at 1.15 pm. Schools for Class 9 to 12 students in the state were reopened from 19 January.

The decision to allow reopening of schools after nearly 10 months was taken by the State Government after holding several review meetings with officials and parents.