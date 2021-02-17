Ram Chandra Mission inspiring world: Modi

Chennai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his valedictory address to the practitioners of Sahaj Marg (Heartfulness meditation), congratulated them on the completion of 75 years of Shri Ram Chandra Mission and emphasised the need of embracing yoga and meditation to combat the uncertainties in life.

Kamlesh Patel (Daaji), president of Shri Ram Chandra Mission and guide of Heartfulness, along with practitioners were part of the virtual ceremony.

Modi said, “In today’s world, there is lot of emphasis on fast pace, people are short on time. In such times, through Sahaj Marg, you are making a significant contribution in keeping people energetic and healthy. 1000s of your volunteers and trainers are familiarising the world with the art of Yoga and Meditation. This is a huge service to humanity. Your trainers and volunteers have made the real meaning of knowledge come true.”