Review: Kamali From Nadukkaveri

Kayal Anandhi has emerged a bankable star who has gathered guts to portray women-centric roles and manage to do it quite convincingly.

Kamali From Nadukkaveri is all about a young girl and her dreams. How she realised them forms the crux.

Directed by Rajasekhar Duraisami, it speaks about women education, how to work hard to achieve dreams and above all urban -rural divide in premier educational institutions in cities.

Kamali (Anandhi) is a fun-loving girl in a village called Nadukkaveri. She studies in a Tamil medium state board school and doesn’t have a big dream until she sees the interview of a CBSE topper (Rohit) who joins IIT Madras later. Now, Kamali is in love with the boy whom she has never seen before and wants to join IIT only for him.

The rest is what happens in her life and did her dreams come true.

The director has captured life in IIT campus close to reality and emotional dilemma of a rural girl who finds herself in a concrete jungle like Chennai well. The importance of education is conveyed at its best.

Anandhi is the flesh and blood of the film.

Her character gives her enough scope to petform. Romance, anger, agony, sorrow, joy et al.

The rest of the cast including Azhagam Perumal, Prathap Pothen, and Imman Annachi have also done well. Cinematography is by Jegadeesan Logayan and music is by Dheenadhayalan.

But for melodramatic quiz scenes at the end, Kamali From Nadukkaveri is here to engage you.