Solendid ton by Mannays

Chennai: Mannays scored 114 for Indian Bank Sports and Recreation Club to help his team defeat RKS Cricket Academy in II Division Elite match of TNCA.

II-DIVISION ELITE

T.I. Cycles Sports and Recreation Club 187 in 49.4 overs (P.S. Shiva Ramakrishnan 35, S.R. Sriee Vignesh Rao 3 for 53) lost to Aruna Cricket Club 191 for 5 in 46 overs (Saurabh Dubey 55 not out, P. Elaya Raja 34 not out, G. Dilip 30)

Indian Bank Sports and Recreation Club 279 for 8 in 49 overs (Mitchell Anthony Mannays 114 (149b, 8×4, 3×6 RHB), Sachin Omprakash Katariya 53, G. Jayavaradhan 32, V. Rajinikanth 30) beat RKS Cricket Academy 196 in 42.3 overs (J. Suresh Kumar 71, Abhinav Bali 41, R. Alexandar 5 for 36 LOS, S. Risheek Kumar 3 for 36)

Indian Overseas Bank Staff Club 225 in 49 overs (K.S. Rohit Narayanan 63, Kadiyam Pavana Sai Rahul 54, Abhishek M Hegde 36) lost to United Friends Cricket Club (T. Nagar) 230 for 5 in 32.1 overs (Swapnil Manuskh Gugale 101 (70b, 8×4, 7×6 RHB), R. Rohith 66, P. Sugendhiran 35)

IV-DIVISION ‘B’

BSNL Chennai Telephones Recreation Club 206 in 49.3 overs (Harish Sasi Kumar 83, R. Seshanth 4 for 60, G. Jagannathan 3 for 46) lost to Ranji Cricket Club 207 for 5 in 44.3 overs (P.L. Harshavardhan Sai 73, S. Ravikumar 41, P.B. Madava Ramanaa 41)

V- DIVISION ‘A’

Friends XI 339 for 6 in 50 overs (S.J. Arun Kumar 108 (119b, 10×4, 3×6 RHB), A. Lakshmi Narayanan 80, R. Divakar 57 not out, S. Jayanth 33) beat George Town United Club 62 in 25.2 overs (A. Edwin Arasan 5 for 12 RAM)

Gems Cricket Club 173 in 48.2 overs (R. Sandeep Kumar 42, K. Vineeth 32, R. Prakash 5 for 26 LAS) lost to Cennai P&T Audit Recreation Club 174 for 4 in 28.3 overs (D. Muthu Rajan 66, Sebastian Pretheep 55 not out, G. Sathish Kumar 3 for 32)

Netaji Cricket Club 196 in 47.3 overs (S. Sundararajan 58, P. Gokul Krishnamoorthy 38, C. Herald Prabhudas 7 for 36 RMP) beat Youth Centre Cricket Club 174 in 47 overs (Hussain J Darbar 34, P. Gokul Krishnamoorthy 4 for 49, U. Kalaiyarasan 3 for 42)

Gandhi Cricket Club 232 for 8 in 50 overs (A. Gangadharan 104 (135b, 9×4, 2×6), M. Iraichelvan 33, Varun Gopalan 3 for 54) lost to St. Mary’s Cricket Club 235 for 5 in 48.5 overs (R. Krishna Sai 86, T.S. Santosh Kumar 48 not out, Arunkumar Kodagaran 3 for 39).