TN inks pact with UK India business council for industrial growth

Chennai: The UK India Business Council (UKIBC) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Guidance Tamilnadu, an agency focused on accelerating industrial development in the State.

This collaborative partnership between the UKIBC and government of Tamilnadu will help to boost business and industrial development in the state.

According to an official release, it will also aim to proactively enhance the business environment and strengthen collaboration with British businesses in Tamilnadu.

The MoU was signed by Neeraj Mittal, Managing Director and CEO, Guidance Tamilnadu and Jayant Krishna, Group CEO, UKIBC in the presence of Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, Ministers and senior bureaucrats in Chennai.