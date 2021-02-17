Undergraduate entrance exam for students across India

Chennai: An undergraduate entrance exam has been rolled across India with standardised test of quantitative, verbal and abstract reasoning.

The admissions test is aimed at assessing the aptitude and suitability of students in order to enable them to secure a place at a top university in India.

Designed by Pearson VUE’s experts and psychometricians, the exam is aimed at changing the way students are assessed in India at the important university admissions stage.

A statement said it will be the first exam of its kind, where students only need to sit forone entrance test in order to be admitted to various universities (which accept the exam) across the country.