Action aplenty at IPL auction

Chennai: 2021 IPL auction is now just around the corner. Although it’s a ‘mini auction’, a lot still hangs in the balance for the the 8 different franchises, who will be focussed on bolstering their squads for the upcoming season.

The 2021 IPL auction is slated for February 18 in Chennai in a closed bio-bubble environment, and franchises are all set to buy new players ahead of IPL 14. While some franchises will be focusing on minor adjustments, others are set to go in for big changes with a big purse at their disposal.

A total of 292 players are set to go under the hammer that includes giants like Aussies Steve Smith and Glenn Maxwell. Swashbuckling batsman and current World No. 1 T20I batsman David Malan has also thrown his hat in the ring. As far as big names from India go, Harbhajan Singh and Kedar Jadhav will be in the highest base price category (Rs 2 Crore) . The pool includes 65 capped and 227 uncapped players with 164 Indians. Players from 10 countries are in the fray.

Meanwhile CSK ia planning to buy a foreign player after Watson’s retirement. Let’s check whom they will buy.

The Chennai Super Kings squad is MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, KM Asif, Deepak Chahar, Dwayne Bravo, Faf du Plessis, Imran Tahir, N Jagadeesan, Karn Sharma, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shardul Thakur, Sam Curran, Josh Hazlewood, R Sai Kishore.