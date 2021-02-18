Bomb attack on Minister part of conspiracy: Mamata

Kolkata: The bomb attack on West Bengal Labour Minister Jakir Hossain was part of a conspiracy because some people were pressuring him to join their party, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said today.

Comparing it to the assassination of Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh in the 1990s, she also held Indian Railways responsible for the incident since it took place on the transporters’ premises.

‘Since bomb attack on minister Jakir Hossain happened on railway premises, central undertaking has to answer,’ Banerjee said adding that some people were pressuring the minister to join their party.

Hossain was seriously injured after unidentified attackers hurled a crude bomb at him at Nimtita railway station in Murshidabad district on Wednesday night.