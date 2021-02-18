Can’t rule out conspiracy against ex-CJI, says SC

New Delhi: The possibility of a conspiracy against former Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi cannot be ruled out, the Supreme Court said today, closing an inquiry set up after he was accused of sex harassment.

The apex court said Justice A K Patnaik committee Inquiry report has said a conspiracy to level sexual harassment charges against Gogoi in April 2019 cannot be ruled out.

The report said it could have been because of tough stand taken by then CJI on judicial and administrative side, said a bench of Justices S K Kaul, A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian.

The top court, while closing the suo motu proceeding in the case, said the in-house proceedings has already completed the probe into the sexual harassment allegations against then CJI Gogoi and the three-member panel headed by Justice S A Bobde, now the CJI, has already given the report exonerating him.

The apex court also stated that the report submitted by a single-member judicial panel of retired justice AK Patnaik to examine the possibility of a conspiracy against Gogoi cannot be ruled out.