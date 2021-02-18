CEO to hold key constulation with officials on TN polls

Chennai: Tamilnadu Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo will today hold a meeting with officials across the State on the upcoming Assembly elections.

During the meeting, it is said, the CEO would discuss steps to be taken to ensure free and fair elections, especially the measures to curb money distribution to voters.

Digital money transactions (during Assembly polls), which come under the purview of the Election Commission, will be monitored and action will be taken as per the standard operating procedure, Sahoo said recently.

Speaking to the media, he had said, “Already, a State-level committee has been formed; we held a meeting with officials of the Income Tax, Customs, Enforcement Directorate, the Reserve Bank of India and banks. SOPs are coming from the EC, based on which we will act on transactions that come under the purview of the Commission.”

Stating that he did not see anything wrong in political parties launching their campaign before the announcement of the election date, the CEO added: “The Model Code of Conduct will come into effect after the date of election is announced but even otherwise there are certain rules. But there is no bar on parties campaigning.”