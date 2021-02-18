Disha Ravi moves HC to stop media from publishing her chats

New Delhi: Climate activist Disha Ravi, arrested for alleged involvement in sharing a toolkit backing the farmers’ protest, today moved the Delhi High Court seeking to restrain police from leaking to the media any probe material in relation to the FIR lodged against her.

She asserted that the police had pre-judged her guilt and had been putting out a biased and defamatory narrative about her role in violation of the Union Home Ministry’s guidelines.

Advocate Abhinav Sekhri, one of the lawyers representing Ravi, said he is waiting for the matter to be listed for hearing in the High Court and then only he can comment about it.

The petition also seeks to restrain the media from publishing the contents or extracts of any alleged private chats, including those on WhatsApp, between her and third parties.