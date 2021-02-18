Floor test demand in Pondy: LG says she will act as per rules

Chennai: Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, who took additional charge of Puducherry as Lt Governor today, said that she will take care of both the places as two children.

Tamilisai was administered the oath of office and secrecy by Madras High Court Chief Justice Sanjeeb Banerjee.

Tamilisai took the oath in Tamil and said that she was happy to do so.

She said that she has come to Puducherry as a sister to the people of the Union Territory.

She further said action will be taken following the rules, on the request for floor test by the opposition.

She also said that she will act within her powers.