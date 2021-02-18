Intel alert: Foreign terrorists plotting to kill farmer leader

New Delhi: Central intelligence agencies have sounded an alert that a global conspiracy has been hatched by Khalistan Commando Force (KCF) to target farmers’ leader protesting at Delhi’s borders.

Reports said R&AW and IB are tracking such attempts of KCF, a terror outfit, and few days back a report has been prepared by the intelligence agencies on the same.

Meanwhile, security agencies are on high alert following protest call by farmers associations who said they would stage rail roko today.

Farm unions have called for a nationwide rail roko on Thursday, between noon and 4 pm, which they hope will force the government to break the deadlock over the three farm laws.

The Railways have also focussed on Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Bengal in the deployment of 20,000 additional security personnel ahead of the protest.