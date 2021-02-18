‘Metro man’ Sreedharan to join BJP

New Delhi: Elattuvalapil Sreedharan, the man behind India’s expansive and ambitious metro rail project in Delhi, is set to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

He will formally join the party during its Vijay Yatra in Kerala from Sunday. The 88-year-old is likely to contest the Kerala election, due by May.

‘I have decided to join the BJP, just official formalities remain,’ Sreedharan told NDTV from his hometown Mallapuram.

He added: ‘I believe in the issues the party is raising and I am against blind opposition by political parties nationally.’

The Indian engineer acquired the sobriquet of the ‘Metro man’ of India after he oversaw the launch of the metro rail project – a showpiece of the modern urban infrastructure.