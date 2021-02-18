Sasikala moves court to reclaim AIADMK top post

Chennai: VK Sasikala, the sacked AIADMK chief released from jail last month, has taken a legal step towards reclaiming her position in Tamilnadu’s ruling party months ahead of polls.

Sasikala and her nephew TTV Dhinakaran have approached the Registry of the city civil court seeking early listing of a civil suit filed by them challenging AIADMK-related decisions taken by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and others.

The suit, which was filed in the Madras High Court in 2017, sought to declare that Mr Palaniswami, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, Forest Minister Dindigul C Sreenivasan, former Minister S Semmalai and AIADMK presidium chairman E Madusudhanan are not members of the party.

Further, they submitted that all actions done by them in their capacity as its office-bearers are illegal and against the bylaws of the AIADMK.

Sasikala was admitted to the Victoria Hospital after she tested positive for Covid-19 recently while under judicial custody.

Prison authorities here had formally released her on 27 January after she completed the four-year jail term in a Rs 66 crore disproportionate assets case.