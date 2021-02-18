Tamilisai orders Narayanasamy to prove majority on 22 February

Chennai: Puducherry Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan today ordered a floor test in the Assembly on 22 February for the Union Territory’s Congress government headed by Chief Minister V Narayansamy.

The floor test will ascertain whether the government maintains a majority in the House after a spate of resignations by the ruling party MLAs that has reduced its strength to 14.

The Governor said voting shall take place by show of hands and the entire proceedings will be videographed.

‘The floor test in pursuance of the above directions shall be concluded by 5 pm on 22.02.2021 and the proceedings shall not be adjourned/delayed or suspended at any cost,’ the order issued by Tamilisai said.