Tamilisai takes charge as Puducherry Governor

Puducherry: Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, who has been given additional charge of Puducherry, was sworn-in at a function in Raj Nivas in the Union Territory today.

She has taken charge at a time when the Union Territory government led by Chief Minister V Narayanasamy is facing crisis due to resignation of a bunch of MLAs.

Tamilisai has been posted as Lt Governor incharge after former IPS officer Kiran Bedi was removed from office through a Presidential order on Tuesday.

Tamilisai Soundararajan reached Puducherry last evening and sources said she offered worship at a Pillayar temple in the neighbourhood of Raj Nivas.