West Bengal: All out war between Mamata, Amit Shah

Kolkata: A head-to-head political battle will play out today in Kolkata neighbouring South 24 Parganas district where Union Home Minister Amit Shah and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee are scheduled to address independent rallies separated by some distance.

It is for the first time in the run up to the assembly elections that Banerjee and Shah will be holding rallies in the same district and more or less at the same time in the afternoon.

Shah arrived in Bengal on Wednesday night on a two-day visit starting from Thursday.

Shah is scheduled to visit Kakdwip area near Sagar Island in South 24 Parganas district, where he will flag off the final leg of the five phases Parivartan Yatra of the BJP in the State.

Mamata Banerjee and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee, who is also local party MP, is slated to address party workers meeting at Pailan in South 24 Parganas on Thursday.

‘It will be a politically important day tomorrow. Both Shah and Didi will address rallies in the same district,’ a senior South 24 Parganas TMC leader said.