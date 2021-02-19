3 terrorists, police officer killed in encounter in Kashmir

Srinagar: Three unidentified militants and a policeman were killed in two separate encounters in Budgam and Shopian districts of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said today.

In the first encounter, the police said three militants were killed in Badigam village of Imamsahib area in South Kashmir’s Shopian district which is about 60 km south of Srinagar.

In another encounter at Beerwah area of Budgam, around 20 km from Srinagar, a Special Police Officer (SPO) was killed and a policeman was injured.

