Covid-19: 3 more UK returnees to TN test positive

Chennai: Three more returnees from the UK to Tamilnadu have tested positive for Covid-19.

With this, a total of 34 passengers who had returned to Tamilnadu from UK and 20 of their primary contacts have tested positive for Covid-19.

Among the 34 primary cases, nine cases were reported in Chennai, three each in Thanjavur, Madurai and Nilgiris, four in Chengalpattu, seven in Trichy and one each in Theni, Nagapattinam, Coimbatore, Karur and Virudhunagar.

Among the 20 contact cases, six were reported in Chennai, three in Thanjavur, two each in Nilgiris and Theni, four in Chengalpattu and three in Nagapattinam.

Meanwhile, the pace of Covid-19 vaccinations in Tamilnadu and Punjab is slow compared to other major States. As of 15 February, both States had vaccinated less than 40 per cent of their registered healthcare workers.

Also, Tamilnadu has administered 0.3 doses per 100 people, the lowest among all States/UTs as of 15 February.

Overall, India has administered 85,16,771 doses — the fourth highest in the world among 48 countries with updated data. However, only 0.63 doses have been administered per 100 people — the fifth lowest among these nations.