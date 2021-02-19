Disha Ravi case: HC cautions police, media

New Delhi: A day after three news channels got notice over activist Disha Ravi’s petition – linked to the coverage of her arrest in a case filed over the farmers’ protest toolkit shared by Swedish teen climate crusader Greta Thunberg earlier this month – the Delhi High Court today made issued a caution.

The High Court asked Delhi Police to stick to the stand that it hasn’t leaked details while the reporters were asked to ensure the ‘probe is not hampered’.

At the same time, 21-year-old Disha has been ‘directed to ensure that there is no indulgence to malign the police and other authorities’.

Following her arrest by the Delhi Police, the FIR and extracts of WhatsApp messages allegedly sent by Disha Ravi were reported on by certain media outlets.

The petition has been filed challenging the same and also seeking action against the media outlets.

The matter was briefly taken up yesterday, when the Court issued notices to NBSA, News 18 and Times Now.