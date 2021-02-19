Djokovic reaches Aus Open final

Melbourne: Novak Djokovic overcame stern resistance from Aslan Karatsev to reach the Australian Open final and end the Russian qualifier’s remarkable run.

Despite the world number 114 causing moments of tension, Djokovic had enough quality to win 6-3 6-4 6-2.

The 33-year-old Serb won the final four games to finally shrug off Karatsev.

Djokovic, who is going for a record-extending ninth men’s title in Melbourne, will face Daniil Medvedev or Stefanos Tsitsipas in Sunday’s final.

Russian fourth seed Medvedev meets Greek fifth seed Tsitsipas in the other semi-final on Friday, with both men trying to reach their first Australian Open final.

Neither player has won a major title yet and will face an opponent in Djokovic who is bidding for an 18th Grand Slam to close the gap on Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

Meanwhile, Naomi Osaka claimed an impressive victory over Serena Williams to reach the Australian Open final and end the American’s latest quest for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title.

Three-time Slam champion Osaka withstood early pressure from Williams to win 6-3 6-4.

Osaka is on a 20-match unbeaten streak and has never lost a Slam final.

The Japanese will face Jennifer Brady in Saturday’s final after the American beat Karolina Muchova.

Brady came past the Czech 6-4 3-6 6-4 to seal a spot in her first Grand Slam final.

It will be a rematch of the 2020 US Open semi-final, which Osaka came through in three sets.

I was really nervous and scared in the beginning and then I sort of eased my way into it, Osaka said of her match with Williams.

It’s just always an honour to play her and I just didn’t want to go out really dud. I just wanted to try my best.

It is the first time Williams has lost a semi-final at the Australian Open in eight appearances in the last four.

Williams will be left to rue the opportunities she let slip and once again wonder whether she will equal Margaret Court’s major record.