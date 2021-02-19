Dutee Chand wins 100m race

Patiala: Dutee Chand sprinted to victory in women’s 100m at the season-opening Indian Grand Prix at the National Institute of Sports in Patiala on Thursday.

It was the first national-level track and field meet for seniors since the National Open Athletics Championships in Ranchi in October 2019.

Dutee, looking to make it to her second Olympics, clocked 11.51 to win the 100m race. Karnataka’s AT Daneswari came second (11.86) and Maharashtra’s Diandra Dudley Valladares third (11.97). Dutee, who holds the national record (11.22s), is still far from the Tokyo Olympics qualifying standard of 11.15.

The men’s 100m race was won by Krishnakumar Satish Rane (Maharashtra) clocking 10.68 secs. Kerala’s Muhammad Anas, the country’s leading 400m runner, took part in the 100m and finished a creditable second in 10.70 seconds.

Amiya Kumar Mallick, who holds the national record (10.26) in 100m, finished third overall (10.89) competing in the B race.