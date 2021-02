Eight wicket haul for Vetrivel

Chennai: Left-arm spinner I Vetrivel (8/40) came up with a phenomenal spell but his effort went in vain as MAS CC lost to FSCA CC by 14 runs in a TNCA Thiruvallur DCA League Championship First Division match held recently.

BRIEF SCORES:I DIVISION: FSCA 209 all-out in 44.3 overs (S Karan 58, N Harish 55, I Vetrivel 8/40) beat MAS CC 195 all-out in 44 overs (S Vasanth Saravanan 32, B Vijaya Ragavan 32, Shuban Krishnan Sridhar 31, A Deepak 30, A Sumesh 4/75, K Namasivayam 3/27)

III DIVISION: WABCO Ind RC 148 for 9 in 30 overs (G Rajesh Kanna 30, DK Akash 43, RS Selva Ganesan 5/28) beat Sri Vaishnavi CC 139 all-out in 29.1 overs (V Harshid 29, J Daniel Raj 4/44, N Senthil 3/42)

IV DIVISION: IEC RC 156 for 5 in 30 overs (N Lokeshwaran 49 no, DB Aravindan 36, BK Kaushik Keifer Minh 31) beat Frankworrell CC 126 for 7 in 30 overs (R Akash Bala 26, J Dinesh Kumar 4/32)