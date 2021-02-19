HELINA missile completes trial, ready for induction

New Delhi: In a boost for the Indian armed forces, four HELINA anti-tank missiles were successfully launched from Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) Dhruv helicopter in Rajasthan sector today.

As per the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), four missions were carried out for evaluating missile capabilities in minimum and maximum range of 7 kms.

The HELINA missile is a third-generation anti-tank weapon with infra-red seeker, fire-and-forget features. It is comparable with the wire-guided HJ-8 or Hongjian-8 system with the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) and BARQ laser-guided missile developed by Pakistan.

The missile underwent a successful fifth firing trial today that was being conducted jointly by the air force and Army. Sources said that as part of the five tests, the HELINA was fired from a helicopter flying at over 260 km/hr to a moving ground target that it successfully hit.