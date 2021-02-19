Kalaimamani awards list ‘leaked’ to media before official announcement by govt

Chennai: A buzz prevailed in government, cinema and media circles today over Kalaimamani awards.

While a list of winners of the State government’s coveted awards made its way to the media, sources said it was not the official one.

“Someone leaked it before the official announcement by the government, which is likely to be made soon,” they addedd.

As per the ‘list’, those selected for the awards include film personalities Sivakarthikeyan, Ramarajan, Yogi Babu, Aishwarya Rajesh, Sangeetha, Gautham Vasudev Menon and D Imman among others. Playback singers Sujatha, Ananthu are also chosen.

Filmmakers Manoj Kumar, Liyakath Ali Khan, PRO Singaravelu are also selected for awards, it claimed.

Veteran actresses Saroja Devi, Sowcar Janaki besides legendary singer Jamuna Rani will also be presented the awards this year, it said.

Many small screen artistes including Devadarshini, Santhi Williams, Nandhakumar and Nithya will be given Kalaimamani awards, the list claimed.

These awards are given by the Tamil Nadu Iyal Isai Nataka Mandram (literature, music and theatre) for excellence in the field of art and literature.