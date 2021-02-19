Morris makes merry at IPL auction

Chennai: South African all-rounder Chris Morris became the most expensive player ever in the history of Indian Premier League auction with a price tag of Rs 16.25 crore, Gowtham became the highest uncapped Indian buy ever (Rs 9.25 crore) at the auction table.

Rajasthan Royals went all-out for the South African all-rounder Morris, buying him for a whopping Rs 16.25 crore.

Gowtham was bought by Chennai Super Kings after an intense bidding war for a whopping 9.25 crore.

Kyle Jamieson was another big name at the auction table as he attracted the second highest bidding amount after Morris, going to Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 15 crore.

Pujara was bought by CSK for his base price of Rs 50 lakh. Tamilnadu’s Shahrukh Khan, who had a good Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy campaign also grabbed big bucks and was bought by Punjab for Rs 5.25 crore.

RCB snapped up Glen Maxwell for a whopping Rs14.25 crore at the bidding table.

Off-spinner Harbhajan Singh and all-rounder Kedar Jadhav, who did not attract any buyers in the first round of bidding were later bought by KKR and SRH respectively for their base prices of Rs 2 crore.

All-rounder Moeen Ali bagged a big chunk at the table after CSK bought the Englishman for Rs 7 crore.

Steve Smith was bought by DC for a price tag of Rs 2.2 crore.

Arjun Tendulkar bought by Mumbai Indians for base price of Rs 20 lakh.

Chetan Sakariya was bought by Rajasthan Royals for Rs. 1.2 crore. The left-arm pacer form Saurashtra enjoyed a good run in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, returning figures of 2/22, 2/31, 2/15, 5/11 and 1/19 in his last five outings.

Overall, the 22-year-old has got 28 wickets from 16 matches at an average of 15.10 and an economy rate of 7.08 runs per over. His base price was Rs. 20 lakh.

Star wicket-keeper batsman Mohammed Azharuddeen was sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for Rs 20 lakh.

Indian pacer Umesh Yadav was bought by Delhi Capitals for Rs 1 crore and Sheldon Cottrell, Alex Carey, Sam Billings, and Kusal Perera all went unsold.