Over 10 lakh CAA, lockdown cases to be withdrawn: TN CM

Chennai: With the election nearing, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has been making various announcements in places wherever he is campaigning.

In line with this Palaniswami, the joint coordinator of the AIADMK, today announced that the cases that were filed during the anti-CAA protests will be withdrawn.

Speaking at the campaign in Kadayanallur in Tenkasi, Palaniswami also said that the cases that were filed for flouting the lockdown norms will also be withdrawn.

“Tamilnadu government implemented lockdown following the guidelines issued by the Central government. During this period several check posts were installed in the State and vehicle inspections were carried out. Cases were filed against those who did not follow the lockdown rules and also for spreading rumours. All these cases except those in which there was violence, police were stopped from doing their duty and getting fake e-passes will be cancelled. As many as 10 lakh cases have been filed during this period,” he said.

He added that as many as 1,500 cases filed during the anti-CAA protest during which public properties were damaged have also been cancelled.

Palaniswami further said that the government is also considering the cancellation of cases filed against those who protested against the Kudankulam power plant.

During his election campaign on Thursday, Palaniswami hit out at DMK president MK Stalin for his Chief Ministerial aspirations, and wondered if the post was something that could be purchased from a shop and said it has to be decided by the people.

Noting that he hailed from a humble rural background to scale the present heights, the Chief Minister said Stalin’s case was not so, indicating he grew with the support of his father, the late DMK chief M Karunanidhi.

He also took a swipe at DMK Youth Wing chief and Stalin’s son Udhayanidhi for his persistent criticism of the ruling party, questioning his qualification to do so and asserting ‘my political experience is his age.’