Porto records first win over Juventus

London: Goals from Mehdi Taremi and Moussa Marega propelled Porto to their first ever victory over Juventus in the Champions League after they secured a 2-1 win over the Italian champions in the first leg of their last 16 tie.

On a night when very little went Juventus’s way, Federico Chiesa’s late strike at least handed them a lifeline going into the return leg in Turin on March 9.

Taremi pounced on a sloppy back pass after 63 seconds to fire in the opener that left Juventus rattled as they failed to create any meaningful chances before halftime.

Things got worse for Andrea Pirlo’s side when Marega blasted in Porto’s second 19 seconds into the second half.

Juventus eventually mustered a response when Chiesa fired home a precious away goal with eight minutes remaining, but it was not enough to stop the 2004 champions from celebrating their first victory over the Italian club at the sixth attempt.

The winger’s strike ended Porto’s run of five consecutive clean sheets in the competition and leaves the tie wide open ahead of the return leg. Juve impressed in the group stage by winning five games from six, including a 3-0 final day victory at Barcelona.