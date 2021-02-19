Rahul Gandhi carries Satish Sharma’s body on his shoulder

New Delhi: The Congress paid tribute to Captain Satish Sharma, a veteran leader and former Union Minister, as his funeral was held in Delhi today.

The opposition party tweeted photos of Satish Sharma being taken for last rites, with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as one of the pallbearers.

Sharma died in Goa on Wednesday after a brief illness. He was 73. Sharma was suffering from cancer and was ailing for some time.

A close aide of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, Sharma was Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas from 1993 to 1996 in the Narasimha Rao government.

Born on 11 October, 1947 in Andhra Pradesh’s Secunderabad, Sharma was a professional commercial pilot.