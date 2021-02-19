Shabnam files fresh mercy plea against death row

New Delhi: Shabnam, a death row convict in the Amroha murder case, has filed a fresh mercy petition before Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel.

She had been convicted of killing seven members of her family after sedating them in April 2008.

Shabnam was convicted along with her lover Salim of axing seven of her family members to death in 2008. The Amroha District Court had sentenced them both to death.

The convicts appealed their sentence first at the Allahabad High Court and then took their plea to the Supreme Court, but both courts refused to reduce their sentence. They then sent a mercy petition to President but it too was rejected.

Shabnam, who is locked in Rampur jail, was set to be hanged in the Mathura jail built some 150 years ago.

If it happenes, she will be the first female prisoner to be hanged in independent India.