Unnao update: Police file murder case, say no injury marks found

Lucknow: After the bodies of two minor Dalit girls were found in a field in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao district, police have registered a case of murder and said that the post-mortem report did not reveal any injury marks on the body.

The two Unnao girls who were allegedly poisoned and killed at a field on Wednesday will be cremated in Asoha on Friday amid heavy security deployment in the area.

Large contingents of police and local authorities are deployed in the area for the cremation of the two Dalit minor girls.

An FIR was lodged Thursday under IPC Sections 302 (murder) and 201 (destruction of evidence) against unidentified persons, based on the family’s complaint.

Senior police officers said no evidence had been found of sexual assault and they were probing all angles, including of honour killing and suicide pact. An officer said they were examining why the family did not call the police on discovering the girls.