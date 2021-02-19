We are not owners of Mother Earth: Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said the strong India-Australia partnership will play an important role in shaping the post-Covid-19 world.

Addressing the valedictory function of India-Australia Circular Economy Hackathon, Modi expressed confidence that the two countries would take the lead in providing ‘circular economy’ solutions.

He said consumption-oriented economic models have put a great strain on the planet.

‘We must never forget that we are not the owners of all that Mother Earth has to offer, but merely its trustees for all the future generations to come,’ the PM said.

Stressing that it is not enough to make production processes more efficient and less polluting, Modi said no matter how fast or slow one drives, if the direction is wrong, then one is bound to reach the wrong destination.