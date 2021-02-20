‘5-fold increase in cataract and dry eyes during pandemic’

Chennai: The Covid-19 pandemic significantly worsened the severity of most eye conditions in people, with an increased number of patients suffering from advanced cataracts, eye infections, severe dry eyes (digital eye strain), and even corneal graft rejection, according to doctors of Dr Agarwal’s Eye Hospital.

The worst impact was seen in cases of advanced cataracts and dry eyes, all resulting from delayed treatment or loss of work-life balance due to working from home.

Giving statistics comparing the pre- and post-pandemic situation, Prof. Amar Agarwal, chairman, Dr Agarwal Group of Eye Hospital, said: “In the last quarter of 2019, less than 10 percent of all cataract patients coming to our hospital were suffering from advanced cataract. In the last quarter of 2020, this figure jumped to 50 per cent, a five-fold increase. The cases of dry eyes due to digital eye strain similarly jumped from 10 per cent to 30-50 per cent over the same period. We noticed worsening of existing cases of glaucoma in many patients as they hesitated to come for regular follow-ups. There were also complications in previous corneal transplant patients such as rejection of cornea and high eye pressure. People with diabetes ignored their period eye check-ups during the pandemic period, leading to severe complications in their retina.”

Dr Ashvin Agarwal, executive director, highlighted some examples of eye patients suffering from increased morbidity due to delay in seeking treatment.

Said Dr S Soundari, head of medical services, Dr Agarwal’s Eye Hospital, “During the last few months, we have also been seeing a increasing number of people with digital eye strain and dry eyes, which are stemming from excessive use of gadgets and loss of work-life balance. In the early phases of the lockdown, we also saw a few patients with conjunctivitis and others with retinal vascular blockage. They were later confirmed to be corona positive.”