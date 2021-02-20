All about football

I Creations and PSS Productions are jointly producing No.6 Vaathiyar Kaalpandhaatta Kuzhu. The film is directed by Che. Hari Uthra and is produced by Dr Chevaara Dheena, Preethi Shankar, Mrs. Usha, and Che. Hari Uthra.

Director Che Hari Uthra has earlier made movies like Theru Naaigal, Padiththavudan Kizhiththuvidavum, and Galtha, who have been completely set against the backdrops of social issues.

The film No.6 Vaathiyar Kaalpandhaatta Kuzhu based on the football game is made on a big budget. It will feature some of the famous and prominent Tamilnadu football players in pivotal characters.

The film will be an out and out action genre, centering on how political influences impact the world of sports.

90% of the story is placed during the night time and is being filmed across in and around locales of Paramakudi, Ramanathapuram, Rameshwaram.

While Sharath will be seen playing the lead role, the others in the star-cast include ‘Aruvi’ fame Madhan, Vijay Muthu, Gajaraj, Hari, Bheemji, Rasi, and Azhagappan are playing important roles.

Stunt Master Narendran is debuting as a villain in this film. Cinematography is by Vinoth Raja, music is by A J Azimirzak, editing is by Ganesh Kumar and Kishore.

The team is sure about releasing the film in May 2021.