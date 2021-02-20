ICICI launches new product

Coimbatore: ICICI Prudential Life Insurance has launched a new goal-based savings product – ‘ICICI Pru Guaranteed Income for Tomorrow’ (GIFT), which provides guaranteed income to policyholders to help them achieve their long-term financial goals.

According to the company, this non-participating savings product can enable customers to eliminate the uncertainty of future income streams to a large extent.

The life cover provides financial security to the family, which is essential for a robust financial plan, it said.

ICICI Prudential Life is promoted by ICICI Bank Limited and Prudential Corporation Holdings Limited.