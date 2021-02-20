Inquiry committee against Anna varsity V-C gets extension

Chennai: The Tamilnadu government, which late last year appointed retired Madras High Court judge P Kalaiyarasan as the inquiry officer to go into complaints of financial and administrative irregularities levelled by certain individuals against Anna University Vice-Chancellor M K Surappa, has reportedly extended the tenure of the committee for another three months.

This is the first time a former judge is probing charges against the Vice-Chancellor of the premier university.

Previously, a retired judge had probed some charges against P Mannar Jawahar, after his tenure as Vice-Chancellor ended and had exonerated him.

Higher Education Principal Secretary Apoorva Singh had reportedly said that the probe has been inititated after several complaints were received that Surappa was acting with hidden motives in issues such as arrears and special status for Anna University.