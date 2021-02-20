Kamal calls on Rajini

Chennai: MNM chief and actor Kamal Haasan called on Rajinikanth at the latter’s residence in Poe’s Garden today and held discussion for over 20 minutes.

Soon after Rajinikanth had announced that he is not entering politics, Kamal Haasan said that he would meet Rajinikanth and seek his support.

He also said that he would enquire about Rajinikanth’s health. Kamal Haasan during his meeting with Rajinikanth discussed several issues, said a MNM spokesperson.

Remember Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan share a strong friendship between them for over four decades.