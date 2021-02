Chennai: Motorola has made the global-first announcement ofthe latest member of its e-series franchise -the moto e7 power, in India.

A 100 per cent made in India device, it is designed to cater to Indian masses by delivering value through features at ‘affordable price’.

Available in two variants – 2GB / 4GB RAM and 32GB / 64GB Storage, the e7 power comes with a 5000mAh battery, 6.5” Max Vision HD+ display, Fingerprint Sensor and and a starting price of Rs 7,499.